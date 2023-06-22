Investigation begins into Middlesbrough death in custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a 50-year-old man in police custody in Middlesbrough.

We have established that the man was detained after being approached by Cleveland Police officers on Whitby Street in Hartlepool on Tuesday (20 June) and was taken to a custody suitein Middlesbrough, shortly before 10am.

After arriving at the custody suite, the man became unwell and an ambulance was called at 12.35pm. Despite the efforts of staff and paramedics, the man sadly died just after 1pm.

Following a mandatory referral from the force we declared an independent investigation at 2.30pm. We sent investigators to the custody suite to begin reviewing evidence by obtaining CCTV footage and initial accounts from the officers and staff involved.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“Cleveland Police referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation. We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with the man when he was detained, and what happened once he arrived at the custody suite.

“We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will keep them up to date as our enquiries progress.”

IOPC investigators will also be reviewing any other relevant CCTV footage and anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries is asked to contact the IOPC via witness@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail)or 0800 096 9076