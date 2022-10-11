Investigation begun into fatal police shooting in Derby

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby recently (Friday).

We were advised by Derbyshire Constabulary that at around 9.55 am officers inside the station reported they had seen a man carrying a knife inside the station car park. Armed officers went to the scene and a police firearm was discharged at approximately 10.03 am. The man was taken by ambulance to hospital in Nottingham where he was sadly later pronounced dead.

Our investigators are at the scene to begin our enquiries and at the police post incident procedures where the officers involved are providing their initial accounts. We can confirm at this stage that a knife has been recovered from the scene. We understand the man has not yet been identified.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell recently said: