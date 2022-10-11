Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation begun into fatal police shooting in Derby
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby recently (Friday).
We were advised by Derbyshire Constabulary that at around 9.55 am officers inside the station reported they had seen a man carrying a knife inside the station car park. Armed officers went to the scene and a police firearm was discharged at approximately 10.03 am. The man was taken by ambulance to hospital in Nottingham where he was sadly later pronounced dead.
Our investigators are at the scene to begin our enquiries and at the police post incident procedures where the officers involved are providing their initial accounts. We can confirm at this stage that a knife has been recovered from the scene. We understand the man has not yet been identified.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell recently said:
“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. It is vital there is an independent investigation into all of the circumstances that resulted in this man’s death. I would like to reassure people that we will conduct a thorough and detailed investigation into what took place. Our enquiries are in their very early stages.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-begun-fatal-police-shooting-derby
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation following death of man in Hertfordshire10/10/2022 14:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following the death of man in Hertfordshire recently (08 October 2022).
Former Merseyside officer would have been dismissed for striking man10/10/2022 13:38:00
A former Merseyside Police officer accused of punching a man would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned.
Officers under investigation over offensive WhatsApp messages10/10/2022 11:43:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started a criminal investigation into the conduct of six serving and one former police officer linked to messages shared in a WhatsApp group.
Former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed for abusing his position with vulnerable women10/10/2022 09:10:00
A former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed from the force without notice for abusing his position for a sexual purpose had he still been serving, a misconduct panel found recently (06 October 2022).
Investigation finds force used by police prior to man’s death in Derbyshire was reasonable07/10/2022 12:25:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Derbyshire Constabulary’s contact with a man who died shortly after he was detained during the execution of a search warrant found that the force used by officers was reasonable in the circumstances.
South Wales Police officer found guilty of common assault05/10/2022 14:20:00
A South Wales Police officer has been found guilty of common assault on a 16-year-old boy, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Statement read out at opening of inquest into the death of Chris Kaba04/10/2022 15:15:00
The below statement was read out today at the opening of the inquest into the death of Chris Kaba, which was heard at the London Inner South Coroner’s Court.
Investigation under way into death of man in custody at Merthyr Tydfil04/10/2022 14:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man in custody at Merthyr Tydfil on 21 September.
Former Essex Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches03/10/2022 12:25:00
A former Essex Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will appear in court next week to face allegations he conducted unauthorised searches on police systems, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).