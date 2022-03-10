Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation concludes following the death of a man after police pursuit in West Yorkshire
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a fatal collision in West Yorkshire has found that officers involved in the pursuit acted in line with procedure.
We looked at the actions of two West Yorkshire Police officers and the control room supervisor prior to the incident on 9 June 2020 in Outwood, West Yorkshire, in which Andrew Kitson was hit by a car driven by Adam Badkin, who was being pursued by police. Sadly, Mr Kitson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Badkin admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years in September 2020.
Our investigation, which concluded in June 2021, found that at just after 5pm, two roads policing officers in a marked police vehicle became concerned by the manner of Badkin’s driving in a silver Peugeot 307 and signalled to the driver to stop using their vehicle’s sirens and emergency lights.
After failing to stop and driving off at speed, the officers pursued the vehicle for just under three minutes, with the evidence showing the Peugeot reaching speeds in excess of 80mph in a 30mph zone.
As the car travelled down Leeds Road, Badkin appeared to lose control of the vehicle and mounted the kerb, hitting the male pedestrian on the pavement.
An inquest into Mr Kitson’s death concluded on 3 March at Wakefield Coroner’s Court with the jury finding the cause of death to be an unlawful killing.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle yesterday said:
“This is a tragic event and my sympathies are with Mr Kitson’s family and friends and all those affected by this incident.
“Our investigation found that the appropriately trained police driver’s decision to engage in a pursuit after the failure to stop, and the continued risk assessment undertaken by officers during the pursuit, were in line with force and national policies.
“As well as providing independent scrutiny of what happened, our investigation has also helped to inform the inquest proceedings and, I hope, provide some answers to the families’ questions about the crash.”
