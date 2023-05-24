Investigation concludes into death of Ronald McArthur in King’s Cross

An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, conducted following a fatal car crash where a pedestrian was killed in King’s Cross, London, found that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers acted appropriately when they followed a vehicle which had failed to stop when requested.

Ronald McArthur, aged 74, died from his injuries following the incident, which took place on 2 April, 2019. An inquest into his death concluded today at Bow Coroner’s Court.

We began an independent investigation in April 2019, following a mandatory referral from the force, after officers tried to stop the driver of a Kia Stinger that was suspected of being used in a robbery.

After a marked police car and marked police van tried unsuccessfully to stop it, the police car then continued along York Way behind the suspect vehicle. The marked van and an unmarked police car followed behind it. Shortly afterwards, the driver of the Kia car overshot a turning into Copenhagen Street at about 5.30pm and collided with a traffic light post and Mr McArthur, who was walking on the footpath.

Officers performed first aid and Mr McArthur was taken to hospital where, sadly, he died the next day.

At the conclusion of the inquest, the jury returned a conclusion of death by unlawful killing.

We looked at whether the decision to pursue the car was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances; if correct policies and procedures were followed during the pursuit; and whether officers’ actions during the pursuit caused or contributed to Mr McArthur’s death.

We found no indication that any officers involved behaved in a way that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Mr McArthur as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident.

“Our investigation was thorough and carried out independently of the police. We found the actions of the officers, who were suitably trained and in an appropriate vehicle, were in line with their training and relevant policies and their decision to follow the driver of the vehicle was reasonable in the circumstances.”

We did look at one officer who was response trained but not pursuit-trained. His driving could have been interpreted as a pursuit, rather than a ‘follow’ of the Kia, but we decided this part of the whole incident was extremely brief and that there was insufficient evidence upon which a reasonable tribunal properly directed could find misconduct.

The officer drove past stationary traffic and through traffic lights, to keep sight of the car. There was no indication the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, or intentionally alert it to police presence.

During our investigation, which concluded in March 2020, we reviewed a large of volume of evidence, including audio of radio transmissions relating to the incident, CCTV footage captured immediately prior to and during the collision, incident reports, and forensic collision data.

We reviewed statements from eyewitnesses along with witness statements provided by the officers involved, and we interviewed one officer under misconduct caution.

The criminal investigation into the suspected robbery was dropped.