Investigation concludes into the contact between Lancashire Constabulary and Nicola Bulley
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigators have completed their investigation into the contact Lancashire Constabulary had with Nicola Bulley.
Following a referral from Lancashire Constabulary on 21 February, we started an independent investigation into contact the force had with Ms Bulley on 10 January 2023.
Our investigation, which concluded on 4 April, focused on the actions and decisions of the police officer who attended Ms Bulley’s address as part of a multi-agency team. The team comprised of a police officer and health professionals who were responding to a concern for her wellbeing, and the IOPC investigation examined whether the police response was in accordance with policy, guidance and training.
After a careful review and analysis of all the evidence, we identified two areas of learning for Lancashire Constabulary in respect of updating its guidance documents for multi-agency vehicles, to ensure all police officers working in this role understand what is expected of them, as well as the provision of guidance for officers more widely when dealing with similar situations. We also identified two areas of learning for the officer, which relate to recordinginformation on police systems and activation of body worn video.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Our investigationhas identified important learning for the force in relation to the policing role in multi-agency vehicles, which aims to assist the force in their response to similar calls in the future. Our thoughts remain with Ms Bulley’s family and friends and all those affected by her death.”
