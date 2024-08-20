Investigation finds Met Police firearms officers used necessary force during Bywater Place fatal shooting

Our investigation into the fatal police shooting of Bryce Hodgson in Southwark in January found that the use of lethal force was necessary, given the ongoing threat to officers and others inside the property.

On 30 January, at 5.07am, Met Police local response units arrived at Bywater Place, SE16 following a report that a man, armed with crossbows and knives, had entered a house and was trying to get into a bedroom where residents had barricaded themselves.

Two police constables forced entry into the property via the front door, knowing that the armed man was inside. They had seen blood, broken glass and arrows near the front door and had heard banging coming from within the property.

As they entered the address, the two officers drew their Tasers. They announced themselves and delivered clear and appropriate instructions to Mr Hodgson, in line with policy and training.

After they approached him in the stairway, Mr Hodgson swung a sword in the officers’ direction several times. One of the officers instructed him to show his hands and challenged him with a Taser, which was not discharged.

When Mr Hodgson failed to comply they were advised to withdraw and then requested assistance.

Firearms officers arrived at around 5.15am and also tried to negotiate with Mr Hodgson. It was clear from the body worn video that he told the officers he was intent on killing someone who may be in the property. He pointed his loaded crossbow at the officers and an officer shot him twice, striking him in the neck and chest.

Officers gave emergency first aid but Mr Hodgson died at the scene. An inquest will be held in due course.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This was a tragic incident where a man lost his life, and our sympathies are with Mr Hodgson’s family and everyone affected.

“However, the actions of all officers involved in this incident, and the decision to use of lethal force, were in our opinion, justified, proportionate and necessary.

“I would particularly like to highlight the bravery demonstrated by all of the officers who attended, including the two local response officers who entered the property first, knowing an armed man was still inside.

“They took decisive action to confront Mr Hodgson, at considerable risk to their own lives, only withdrawing when instructed.

“Despite being threatened with a weapon, they maintained their professionalism and demonstrated their commitment to keeping the public safe even when their own safety was at risk.”

As part of the investigation, IOPC investigators attended the property and oversaw the Met’s detailed scene examination. Witness statements were obtained from police officers, members of the public and the occupants of the house. CCTV footage, police officers’ body-worn footage and mobile phone footage were analysed and compared, along with Taser downloads, radio and telephone transmissions and a firearms expert’s report.

During the investigation, all officers were treated as witnesses and we found no indication that any police officer had committed a criminal offence or behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings.

Our report and findings will be shared with HM Coroner to assist with coronial proceedings.

As well as investigating the actions and decisions of the officers who came into contact with Mr Hodgson on 30 January and the use of force, we also reviewed the Met’s offender management of Mr Hodgson following his stalking conviction in June 2023.

He was placed on bail and made to wear an electronic tag with conditions not to enter the exclusion zone of SE16, except for once when in the company of police he collected his belongings on 13 July 2023, in accordance with his bail conditions.

Despite the Electronic Monitoring Service (EMS) being informed of this authorised visit in advance, an alert was triggered, and he was arrested on 18 July for a breach of bail conditions.

We are now consulting with the Met over a learning recommendation to enhance the current processes with an additional check of police systems prior to arrest, in circumstances where bail conditions allow for individuals to attend a given location in the company of police.

The evidence indicates that nothing disclosed by Mr Hodgson on 18 July, nor his behaviour, gave reason for any safeguarding concerns to be raised for him or the occupants of Bywater Place.