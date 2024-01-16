Investigation following complaints about police investigation into the murder of Nikki Allan

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating two complaints about Northumbria Police’s investigation into the murder of Nikki Allan in 1992.

The complaints, which were referred to us by the force, were submitted after David Boyd was convicted of Nikki’s murder in May 2023.

Following the failed prosecution of another suspect in 1993, the case remained unsolved for more than 30 years.

Our investigation will look at the actions and decision-making of police involved in the murder investigation and subsequent homicide review. This will include the identification and elimination of suspects during the original investigation, as well as whether there were missed opportunities to identify David Boyd using DNA analysis sooner.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: