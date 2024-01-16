Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation following complaints about police investigation into the murder of Nikki Allan
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating two complaints about Northumbria Police’s investigation into the murder of Nikki Allan in 1992.
The complaints, which were referred to us by the force, were submitted after David Boyd was convicted of Nikki’s murder in May 2023.
Following the failed prosecution of another suspect in 1993, the case remained unsolved for more than 30 years.
Our investigation will look at the actions and decision-making of police involved in the murder investigation and subsequent homicide review. This will include the identification and elimination of suspects during the original investigation, as well as whether there were missed opportunities to identify David Boyd using DNA analysis sooner.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said:
“My sincere sympathies are with Nikki’s family, who have lost a loved one in such horrific circumstances and then endured a 30-year wait to see justice served.
“Our investigation, which will be carried out independently of police, will be thorough and ensure the actions of police are thoroughly scrutinised.
“This is a complex and challenging case, not least because the passage of time means some of those involved in the original police investigation have since retired, but we will use all the resources available to us to ensure the family’s concerns are carefully investigated.
“We have been in contact with Nikki’s family to explain our role and will provide them with regular updates throughout our investigation.
“Our thoughts remain with all those affected by Nikki’s death.”
