Investigation following death of a man in Salford

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who had been detained by police in Salford.

Our independent investigation follows a referral from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following the death of Ricky Swindells, 28.

At this stage we have established that officers attended a property on Duchy Road on Friday (24 July) evening, following a report of a concern for Mr Swindell’s welfare. During the call to police, his family advised that he was autistic and in significant distress.

While at the property, police used handcuffs to restrain Mr Swindells. Body worn video shows officers stating that this was done for his own safety. As part of our investigation, we will consider the actions and decision-making of the officers, including the necessity, proportionality and rationale for the decision to handcuff Mr Swindells.

While in handcuffs, Mr Swindells became unresponsive. He received medical treatment at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday 25 July.

IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe recently said:

“Our thoughts are with Mr Swindells’ family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death. “Our investigation will be entirely independent of the police and ensure we understand events surrounding his detention. We will carefully examine the actions and decision making of officers involved - including the restraint used in this case. “This was clearly an extremely distressing incident and our investigation will be thorough to help establish the facts and get answers to the family’s questions. Our findings will be shared with the Coroner in due course.”

Our investigation will look at the full circumstances surrounding Mr Swindell’s death, including the use of restraint, the police response, and medical intervention once it became apparent he had become unresponsive.

From an initial review of the available body-worn video footage, we have established that relatives were on the phone to the ambulance service at the point police arrived.

Officers began CPR at 8pm and paramedics arrived seven minutes later. Police continued providing CPR before paramedics took over.

At this stage, the cause of death has not been confirmed.