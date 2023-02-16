Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation following death of man arrested by Greater Manchester Police
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man in his 20s died shortly after being arrested by police in Leigh.
We received a mandatory referral from Greater Manchester Police due to the fact the man had been detained by officers prior to becoming unwell.
The available information indicates the police were responding to reports of a stabbing on Park Lane on Thursday evening (9 February) and arrested a man nearby.
Following the arrest, he became seriously unwell. The man received medical treatment from officers and paramedics but died at the scene.
Our independent investigation, which is at a very early stage, will look at the actions and decision-making of police, including the level of force used to restrain the man.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.
“Our investigation will be thorough and carried out independently of the police to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.
“We have been in touch with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.”
IOPC investigators attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.
