Investigation following death of man detained at Biddulph
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Staffordshire Police contact prior to the death of a man who was detained during an incident at Biddulph, Stoke-on-Trent.
We have established that late on Wednesday, 26 March, officers responded to a concern for welfare report following a street disturbance in the area. Shortly before midnight they found Joshua Cooper in a garden and he subsequently became unresponsive.
Mr Cooper, who was 25 and lived locally, was given first aid by police but sadly his death was pronounced at the scene by paramedics a short time later.
After we were notified by Staffordshire Police, we sent our investigators to the police post incident procedure and to the scene to begin gathering information, including initial accounts from the officers involved. The police officers in attendance are being treated as witnesses. We declared an independent investigation early the following morning.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “We have a duty to investigate the circumstances, and in particular the contact police had with Mr Cooper before his death.
“I would like to send my condolences to Mr Cooper’s family at this difficult and sad time for them. We have contacted them to explain our role and we will keep them regularly updated during our enquiries.”
Evidence gathered by our investigators so far includes police body worn video footage and CCTV footage from a property near the scene. We have also identified a number of independent witnesses.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-following-death-man-detained-biddulph
