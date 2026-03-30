Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Investigation following death of man detained in Stoke-on-Trent
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Staffordshire Police.
Staffordshire Police notified us at around 9.15pm on 17 March (2026) that Calvin Davies, who was 41, had become unwell and died after being detained at the Northern Area Custody Facility at Etruria earlier that evening.
We have established that Mr Davies was arrested at an address in Stoke-on-Trent shortly after 5.30pm following a call to police by a member of the public. While detained in custody his condition deteriorated and an ambulance was called. Sadly, his death was pronounced at about 8.20pm while paramedics were still at the scene.
After we were contacted by Staffordshire Police we sent investigators to the custody unit and police post incident procedure to begin gathering information. We declared an independent investigation the following morning. Initial accounts have been provided by officers, and we are also gathering CCTV footage and body worn video for review.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Davies’s family and loved ones. As he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important that there is a thorough and independent investigation.
“We will examine the circumstances around the arrest, including any use of force, his supervision while in custody, and whether relevant police policies and procedures were followed.
“We have spoken to Mr Davies’s family to make them aware of our role and will keep them informed as our investigation progresses.”
HM Coroner has been informed, and an inquest will be opened in due course.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-following-death-man-detained-stoke-trent
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