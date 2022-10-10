Investigation following death of man in Hertfordshire

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following the death of man in Hertfordshire recently (08 October 2022).

Hertfordshire Police officers were called to an area of Eleanor Cross Road, Waltham Cross, just before 11pm on Friday evening (7 October) to reports of a man running around in the street appearing to be in distress.

While the investigation is in the very early stages, we understand officers attempted to stop the man and deployed PAVA spray in an attempt to contain and restrain him.

Officers have told us the man appeared to be having a mental health crisis so the Ambulance Service was called. It is understood the man became unwell while being restrained by officers at the location.

After his breathing became laboured, officers began CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before midnight. Despite their best efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead at 12.17am.

IOPC investigators attended both the post incident procedures and the scene of the incident and the investigation was declared independent at 6.10am this morning.

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley recently said: