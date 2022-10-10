Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation following death of man in Hertfordshire
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following the death of man in Hertfordshire recently (08 October 2022).
Hertfordshire Police officers were called to an area of Eleanor Cross Road, Waltham Cross, just before 11pm on Friday evening (7 October) to reports of a man running around in the street appearing to be in distress.
While the investigation is in the very early stages, we understand officers attempted to stop the man and deployed PAVA spray in an attempt to contain and restrain him.
Officers have told us the man appeared to be having a mental health crisis so the Ambulance Service was called. It is understood the man became unwell while being restrained by officers at the location.
After his breathing became laboured, officers began CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before midnight. Despite their best efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead at 12.17am.
IOPC investigators attended both the post incident procedures and the scene of the incident and the investigation was declared independent at 6.10am this morning.
IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley recently said:
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident.
“Our investigators have begun reviewing body-worn video footage obtained from all officers who attended the incident and will be undertaking door-to-door enquiries in the area.
“Our investigation is in its infancy and it’s important that a thorough independent investigation is carried out to ensure we understand the full circumstances.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-following-death-man-hertfordshire
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Merseyside officer would have been dismissed for striking man10/10/2022 13:38:00
A former Merseyside Police officer accused of punching a man would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned.
Officers under investigation over offensive WhatsApp messages10/10/2022 11:43:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started a criminal investigation into the conduct of six serving and one former police officer linked to messages shared in a WhatsApp group.
Former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed for abusing his position with vulnerable women10/10/2022 09:10:00
A former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed from the force without notice for abusing his position for a sexual purpose had he still been serving, a misconduct panel found recently (06 October 2022).
Investigation finds force used by police prior to man’s death in Derbyshire was reasonable07/10/2022 12:25:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Derbyshire Constabulary’s contact with a man who died shortly after he was detained during the execution of a search warrant found that the force used by officers was reasonable in the circumstances.
South Wales Police officer found guilty of common assault05/10/2022 14:20:00
A South Wales Police officer has been found guilty of common assault on a 16-year-old boy, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Statement read out at opening of inquest into the death of Chris Kaba04/10/2022 15:15:00
The below statement was read out today at the opening of the inquest into the death of Chris Kaba, which was heard at the London Inner South Coroner’s Court.
Investigation under way into death of man in custody at Merthyr Tydfil04/10/2022 14:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man in custody at Merthyr Tydfil on 21 September.
Former Essex Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches03/10/2022 12:25:00
A former Essex Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will appear in court next week to face allegations he conducted unauthorised searches on police systems, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).