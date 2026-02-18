Investigation following death of man in Liverpool

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating following an incident in Liverpool in which a man died after being stopped by police.

Lain Estridge, 23, was taken to hospital where he sadly died following the incident on Back Faulkner Street South on Friday afternoon.

He was one of two men approached by police, in the area as part of a proactive operation, but did not stop for officers.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:

“Our thoughts are with Mr Estridge’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death. We have been in contact with the family and will keep them updated as our investigation progresses. “It is important in cases like this that there is a thorough investigation to understand events surrounding the death, including the actions of police. This will be carried out independently of police and our findings will be shared with Mr Estridge’s family, Merseyside Police and the Coroner in due course. “While our investigation is at an early stage, we have gathered and begun reviewing various pieces of footage covering the entire incident as we work to establish exactly what has happened. “We would ask that people respect the family's privacy at this unimaginably difficult time and refrain from any speculation."

IOPC investigators attended the scene and police post-incident procedures on Friday to begin the process of gathering evidence. At this stage we have established police were positioned at either end of Back Faulkner Street South when they approached two men. Officers spoke to one, while others followed Mr Estridge, who travelled away from them on an e-bike.

Three officers on foot, and a police van were positioned at the junction of Back Faulkner Street South and Grove Street. As Mr Estridge approached, at around 3.10pm, the van moved forward and was positioned partly across the junction, while the three officers approached the e-bike.

Mr Estridge came off the e-bike and continued travelling forward, colliding with the van, which was not moving at the time of impact.

Officers initially restrained Mr Estridge on the ground before identifying he was in need of medical attention and providing first aid. Paramedics attended the scene and found a package in Mr Estridge’s mouth, which was removed.

A post mortem examination took place on Saturday and we await the results. At this stage, no cause of death has been identified, with further testing due to take place.

Our investigation will look at the decision-making and actions of officers involved throughout the incident, including the efforts to stop Mr Estridge, his restraint and subsequent medical care provided.