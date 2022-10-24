Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation following fatal collision in Cumbria
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances leading up to a fatal collision in Endmoor, Cumbria, on Sunday 16 October.
An 18-year-old man died after the blue Ford Fiesta he was driving collided with a tree on Gatebeck Road at around 1.30am.
We received a mandatory referral from Cumbria Constabulary as, prior to the collision, it appeared the vehicle had failed to stop for officers in a marked police van.
IOPC investigators attended the scene and were involved in the police post-incident procedures. We have begun the process of gathering evidence, including statements as well as dashcam and CCTV footage from the area.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“This was a tragic incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life.
“We are independent of the police and will carry out a thorough investigation to understand the events leading up to the collision.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.”
