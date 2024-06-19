Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation following Merseyside death in custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Merseyside Police.
Following a mandatory referral from the force, we have begun an independent investigation into the contact police had with the man prior to his death.
At this stage we understand Paul Campbell, 49, was arrested for breach of bail and taken to Copy Lane police station on the evening of Saturday 8 June.
At around 4.30am on Monday 10 June, a detention officer visited the cell and recorded no issues. Half an hour later staff went to check on the man and found him unresponsive.
An ambulance was called, and the man was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead at 6.27am.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Campbell’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.
“As he was in police custody when he became unwell, we are required to carry out an investigation into the circumstances. This will be thorough, and carried out independently of police, to ensure we understand the circumstances leading up to this tragic outcome.
“We will keep his family and Merseyside Police updated on our progress.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-following-merseyside-death-custody
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gloucestershire Constabulary officer charged with alleged sexual offences19/06/2024 12:15:00
A Gloucestershire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court charged with child sex offences following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Nottinghamshire constable cleared of strangling teenager18/06/2024 12:10:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been cleared of the non-fatal strangulation of a 16-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs inside a police vehicle.
Criminal case against former National Crime Agency officer withdrawn18/06/2024 10:10:10
A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer charged with misconduct in public office will face no further action after the criminal case against him was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Gross misconduct proven against Met officers in pursuit that killed child and his aunt17/06/2024 16:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police officers have had the case proven against them for their actions during and after a police pursuit, which resulted in a fatal collision that killed two pedestrians.
Investigation underway after a man dies following contact with West Yorkshire Police12/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Stanningley, Leeds, in which a man died following contact with West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers.
IOPC investigating after Caernarfon death in police custody11/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman while in police custody in Caernarfon.
Essex Police officer in court on assault charges10/06/2024 11:20:00
An Essex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court, as a result of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.
Wiltshire Police officers disciplined over David Carrick investigation failure07/06/2024 15:25:00
Two Wiltshire Police officers who failed to adequately investigate an allegation of abuse by serial rapist David Carrick five years before the former officer was first arrested, have been given final written warnings for misconduct.