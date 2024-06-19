Investigation following Merseyside death in custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Merseyside Police.

Following a mandatory referral from the force, we have begun an independent investigation into the contact police had with the man prior to his death.

At this stage we understand Paul Campbell, 49, was arrested for breach of bail and taken to Copy Lane police station on the evening of Saturday 8 June.

At around 4.30am on Monday 10 June, a detention officer visited the cell and recorded no issues. Half an hour later staff went to check on the man and found him unresponsive.

An ambulance was called, and the man was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead at 6.27am.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Campbell’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.

“As he was in police custody when he became unwell, we are required to carry out an investigation into the circumstances. This will be thorough, and carried out independently of police, to ensure we understand the circumstances leading up to this tragic outcome.

“We will keep his family and Merseyside Police updated on our progress.”