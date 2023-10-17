Investigation into boiler company over ‘green’ claims

The CMA is investigating Worcester Bosch over concerns it may be misleading shoppers in its marketing of boilers as ‘hydrogen-blend ready’.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will investigate whether Worcester Bosch, a leading UK boiler brand, is misleading shoppers with confusing or inaccurate green claims in the advertising and labelling of its boiler products.

The investigation will focus on Worcester Bosch’s so-called ‘hydrogen-blend ready’ home boilers, which range in price from around £1500 to £3200, and whether the marketing claims made about these products may mislead shoppers into thinking they are more environmentally friendly than they are.

The CMA’s investigation will look at several marketing practices including the use of:

Labels or text stating that Worcester Bosch’s boilers can run on a blend of 20% hydrogen and natural gas, which may give the impression this is a special feature despite all boilers in the UK being legally required to operate this way since the mid-1990s.

Information and messaging on the use of hydrogen for home heating in the UK – despite this not currently being available and its introduction being potentially years away and dependent on future government decisions.

Descriptions and information about the environmental benefits of ‘hydrogen-blend ready’ boilers which may falsely suggest that these boilers will reduce a household’s carbon footprint.

This action comes as part of the CMA’s wider work looking at consumer protection issues in the green heating and insulation sector. The CMA published a report earlier this year which highlighted concerns that a number of businesses were making potentially misleading claims online about hydrogen use in boilers and put the sector on notice for further action.

The CMA has also written to 12 other businesses that sell ‘hydrogen-blend’ boilers, after reviewing their marketing, to warn them that they could be breaching consumer protection law and to remind them of their legal obligations.

George Lusty, Senior Director for Consumer Protection at the CMA, said:

Businesses need to be clear about the environmental credentials of the products they’re selling. This is especially important for heating products like home boilers, which are an expensive and long-term purchase. We set out our concerns earlier this year about businesses marketing boilers as ‘hydrogen-blend’. We’ll now be scrutinising green claims from Worcester Bosch to see if they mislead shoppers. In the meantime, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on practices in the sector.

The CMA has also launched a video and published guidance for shoppers about their consumer rights and the key questions to ask when buying a new green home heating or insulation product, such as a heat pump or solar panels. This includes advice on the importance of finding impartial information about products – whether that is environmental or cost related – on finding an accredited installer and checking whether products are covered by suitable warranties and guarantees.

CMA consumer advice video

The CMA’s annual plan sets out its priorities over the next three years, which includes to help the UK economy grow sustainably and protecting people from unfair practices.

For more information, visit the Worcester Bosch inquiry page.

