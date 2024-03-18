Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into death of man who fell ill while in custody of Merseyside Police
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a man’s death following his arrest by Merseyside Police.
We received a mandatory referral from the force due to the fact the 35-year-old was in police custody when he fell ill. The man was subsequently taken to Whiston Hospital, where he sadly died shortly after 4.15am on Thursday (14 March).
At this stage, we understand the man was arrested in the Rainhill area on suspicion of driving and drugs offences at around 4am on Wednesday 13 March. He was taken to Belle Vale custody suite where he was searched by officers and detained in custody.
Shortly after 8.30am, CCTV footage showed the man became unwell, and officers promptly entered the cell to provide medical care before he was taken to hospital.
We were notified by the force and sent investigators to attend the police post incident procedures and the scene to gather information.
After being notified of the man’s death, we began an independent investigation into the circumstances.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.
“When someone dies after being taken into custody, it is important for there to be a thorough investigation to understand what has happened.
“We are independent of the police and our role now will be to establish the facts and our findings will be shared with the man’s family, Merseyside Police and the Coroner in due course.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-death-man-who-fell-ill-while-custody-merseyside-police
