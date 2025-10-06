Investigation into fatal police shooting in Crumpsall

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the use of lethal force by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers during a terror attack in Crumpsall, Manchester.

Our independent investigation will look at circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting of Jihad Al-Shamie, the man named by police as the suspect in the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in Middleton Road, on Thursday.

IOPC Director Emily Barry recently said:

“This was a tragic incident that has had a devastating impact on so many people in Manchester and beyond. Families have lost loved ones and communities have been rocked by a senseless act of violence, which police are treating as terrorism. Our thoughts are with all those affected. “Police investigations are ongoing and there are measures in place to ensure our enquiries do not get in the way of the vital work being done to keep people safe. However, we are also required to ensure there is an independent investigation to understand the circumstances that have led to the use of lethal force by police. “This includes the decision to deploy armed officers and the use of force against the suspected attacker. At this time, the officers involved are being treated as witnesses to our investigation. As with all our investigations, this will remain under review as we continue to gather evidence.”

Our investigation, which is standard practice in situations where police use of force may have resulted in the death of a member of the public, will look at the actions and decision-making of the officers involved in the incident.

This will include whether police may have caused or contributed to the death of the man later found to have suffered a gunshot wound. We will also look at any role the police may have played in injuries suffered by a third man, who was treated for a gunshot wound, and survived the incident.

IOPC investigators have already gathered a significant amount of footage from the scene, which we are in the process of reviewing. We have also gathered evidence from the scene of the incident and attended the post mortems to provide independent oversight.

At this time, there is no evidence that a non-police issue firearm was discharged at the scene.

We continue to gather evidence and await the findings of a ballistics expert who has been asked to assist with our enquiries.