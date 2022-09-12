Investigation into fatal police shooting in Lambeth enters new phase

The investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, aged 24 from Wembley, by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in Streatham Hill on Monday 5 September has entered a new phase.

Following our review of the evidence gathered so far, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into Mr Kaba’s death.

Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired by an MPS officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving. This followed the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera which indicated the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in previous days. The vehicle Mr Kaba was driving was not registered to him.

Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide. The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

We have notified Mr Kaba’s family of this latest development.

We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.