Investigation into fatal shooting in Swindon finds police use of force was appropriate

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the fatal police shooting of a man in Swindon found that a firearms officer’s use of force during the incident was appropriate in the circumstances.

Graham Trinder, aged 57, was shot by a Wiltshire Police officer in the early hours of 8 November 2020, when holding what is now known to be an air rifle outside his address in Summers Street. Police had been called at around 2am to reports of an argument between Mr Trinder and another man. A single-crewed firearms officer was the first to arrive on the scene. At 2.07am, after evidence indicates Mr Trinder had raised a long-barrelled firearm with a scope towards the officer, the firearms officer fired a single shot from a Glock handgun which struck Mr Trinder in the chest, just as other officers arrived on the scene.

Several witnesses to the incident attest that the firearms officer had identified himself as armed police and instructed Mr Trinder to put the gun down before firing. After the shooting other officers present attempted CPR and an ambulance was called, but sadly Mr Trinder was pronounced dead at the scene in the ambulance shortly before 3am.

IOPC investigators attended Summers Street and police post incident procedures following the shooting. During our enquiries we examined statements from several police officers, and from members of the public who witnessed events. We reviewed police radio transmissions, incident logs, and officers’ body-worn video footage. The police firearm used during the incident was examined.

Issuing our findings has awaited an inquest which ended at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner’s Court on Friday 28th February. The jury returned a conclusion of lawful killing.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with Graham Trinder’s family, and everyone affected by his death.

“Fatal police shootings are fortunately rare and lethal force must only be used by officers when absolutely necessary. When such incidents happen, it’s right that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are thoroughly and independently examined.

“This was a highly stressful and challenging incident for all concerned. The evidence we gathered supported the firearms officer’s belief of an immediate threat to his own life and to others on encountering Mr Trinder holding a weapon in the street that morning.

“Witnesses confirm the officer clearly announced himself as armed police and body-worn footage shows Mr Trinder sadly did not comply with requests to drop his firearm. The distance between police and Mr Trinder, along with physical restrictions of parked cars, did not enable officers in the short time available to use any less lethal option such as Taser.

“At a time when Mr Trinder had raised and pointed his weapon in the direction of police, in our view the firearms officer’s use of fatal force was justified and reasonable.”

Our investigation found it would not have been possible for police officers to have known at a distance and in a relatively dark environment that the weapon Mr Trinder was holding was an unloaded air rifle.

Following the end of our investigation in October 2021, we found no indication that any officers should face disciplinary action or had committed any criminal offence. While it is noted that a medical pathologist described Mr Trinder’s injuries as non-survivable, we decided that the firearms officer would benefit from reflective practice over the provision of immediate first aid and, along with two police constables, in relation to the securing of the non-police issue firearm straight after the shooting.