Investigation into food poisoning incident at The Corner House Inn concludes

Public Health Wales has confirmed that the investigation into a food poisoning incident linked to The Corner House Inn in Llangynwyd, near Maesteg, has now concluded.

A total of 43 people became unwell after eating at the premises. Laboratory testing confirmed that the illness was caused by Clostridium perfringens. There is no ongoing risk to the public, and no further cases linked to this incident have been identified.

The investigation was led by Public Health Wales and carried out in partnership with Shared Regulatory Services, the Food Standards Agency and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

An epidemiological study suggested consumption of meat as part of the roast dinner served on the day was the most likely source of infection.

Siobhan Adams, Consultant in Health Protection yesterday said:

“We would like to thank everyone affected by this incident for their cooperation and understanding throughout the investigation. We would also like to thank our partner organisations for their invaluable support. “We are grateful to the business involved which has cooperated with the investigation throughout. “Based on the evidence available, the investigation has now concluded and there is no continuing risk to people who visit the premises.”

Clostridium perfringens, often called C. perfringens, is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning. It is commonly found in the environment and in raw meat. Illness can occur when food, particularly meat dishes, is cooked and then kept warm for long periods, allowing the bacteria to multiply. Symptoms usually include diarrhoea and stomach cramps and typically begin within 6 to 24 hours after eating contaminated food. Most people recover within a day or two without needing treatment.