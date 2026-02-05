NHS Wales
|Printable version
Investigation into food poisoning incident at The Corner House Inn concludes
Public Health Wales has confirmed that the investigation into a food poisoning incident linked to The Corner House Inn in Llangynwyd, near Maesteg, has now concluded.
A total of 43 people became unwell after eating at the premises. Laboratory testing confirmed that the illness was caused by Clostridium perfringens. There is no ongoing risk to the public, and no further cases linked to this incident have been identified.
The investigation was led by Public Health Wales and carried out in partnership with Shared Regulatory Services, the Food Standards Agency and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.
An epidemiological study suggested consumption of meat as part of the roast dinner served on the day was the most likely source of infection.
Siobhan Adams, Consultant in Health Protection yesterday said:
“We would like to thank everyone affected by this incident for their cooperation and understanding throughout the investigation. We would also like to thank our partner organisations for their invaluable support.
“We are grateful to the business involved which has cooperated with the investigation throughout.
“Based on the evidence available, the investigation has now concluded and there is no continuing risk to people who visit the premises.”
Clostridium perfringens, often called C. perfringens, is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning. It is commonly found in the environment and in raw meat. Illness can occur when food, particularly meat dishes, is cooked and then kept warm for long periods, allowing the bacteria to multiply. Symptoms usually include diarrhoea and stomach cramps and typically begin within 6 to 24 hours after eating contaminated food. Most people recover within a day or two without needing treatment.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/investigation-into-food-poisoning-incident-at-the-corner-house-inn-concludes/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
North Wales Comes Together to Transform Diabetes Care and Prevention03/02/2026 14:15:00
Families and individuals from across North Wales have been invited by NHS Wales, to help reshape diabetes care at an innovative 'hackathon' event – as figures reveal the condition now affects one in five adults across Wales.
New data analysis highlights opportunities to prevent childhood obesity in Wales23/01/2026 16:10:00
Too many children in Wales are living with overweight or obesity before their third birthday, but a combination of early interventions and supportive environments could help change this.
Public Health Wales awarded funding for new project to support health through creative arts21/01/2026 15:20:00
Public Health Wales has been awarded a £20,000 grant by the Arts and Humanities Research Council Creative Communities programme to run a new project called Cynefin: A Creative Health Review for Wales.
Public Health Wales supporting introduction of world-first health impact assessments12/01/2026 10:20:00
Following the introduction of the Senedd’s Health Impact Assessment regulations last year, which mandates certain public bodies in Wales to carry out Health Impact Assessments (HIAs), Public Health Wales is set to play a key role in driving the implementation of the regulations.
Structured NHS support offered to help people across Wales quit smoking this New Year06/01/2026 14:15:00
The benefits of giving up smoking are being highlighted in a new Public Health Wales campaign, aiming to help people make 2026 the year they quit smoking for good.
Warning over harms of opioids as they continue to be biggest cause of drugs deaths in Wales17/12/2025 14:15:00
New figures from Public Health Wales show that opioids continue to drive the majority of drug misuse deaths in Wales, prompting renewed warnings about the significant harms associated with these substances.
SHRN dashboard updated with ethnicity breakdowns and local authority level year group breakdowns for the first time28/11/2025 10:25:00
Comprehensive ethnicity insights and full year group by local authority breakdowns are now available as part of the Public Health Wales dashboard of the School Health Research Network’s secondary school survey, enabling users to get richer, more detailed information about their school.
Rise in mental health difficulties among children and young people highlight need for early action26/11/2025 11:15:00
New evidence has shown a continuing rise in mental health difficulties among children and young people in Wales, underlining the need for early intervention, prevention, and collaborative action across all sectors.