Investigation into how Met officers dealt with stab victim

We are criminally investigating the actions of Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers who initially attended an incident where a man had been stabbed and later died in hospital.

Usmaan Mahmood, aged 20, died on 14 June after he was found injured the previous day in Thornton Heath, South London. Joshua Munoz, aged 19, has been charged with his murder.

We have established that, at 4.16pm on 13 June, two MPS officers in a marked police vehicle were flagged down by a member of the public who reported a man had collapsed on Sandfield Road.

The officers found Mr Mahmood had been stabbed and called an ambulance. Another police unit arrived minutes later and first aid, including CPR, was then immediately performed. Mr Mahmood was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

The day after the incident, another member of the public raised concerns to the MPS that the first two officers did not appear to provide sufficient first aid to Mr Mahmood.

The incident was reviewed by the Met’s Department of Professional Standards (DPS) and a mandatory referral was made to the IOPC on 20 June.

Our investigation is looking into the contact that MPS officers had with Mr Mahmood, including whether the first aid provided was appropriate and timely.

As part of our investigation, two MPS officers were recently advised that they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct. They are also under criminal investigation for misconduct in public office.

This does not mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow.

IOPC Director Mel Palmer yesterday said:

“Our thoughts are with the family of Usmaan Mahmood and everyone affected by his death. “A member of the public raised concerns about the actions of the officers. It’s important that we progress our independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, including the decision-making of the officers involved. “We have been in regular contact with Mr Mahmood’s family to update them on the investigation. “Once it’s completed, we will decide whether to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also decide whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings.”

As part of our investigation we have gathered evidence, including officers’ body worn video footage, CCTV, witness statements and airwave radio transmissions.