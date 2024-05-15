Investigation into information provided by senior North Yorkshire Police officer during vetting processes

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into a senior North Yorkshire Police (NYP) officer.

We received a conduct referral from the force on 30 April 2024 relating to information provided by the officer during a series of vetting procedures.

Our independent investigation began on 3 May and will look at whether the officer may have committed, or witnessed and failed to report, a criminal offence.

The investigation will also consider whether the officer knowingly failed to disclose information during a number of vetting processes since that time.

We have now notified the officer that they are under criminal investigation in relation to these matters. We have also served a notice informing them we are investigating potential gross misconduct relating to alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour for: honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

We have been advised that the officer has been suspended from duty by NYP.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “These are serious allegations and it is important that we carry out a thorough investigation to determine the facts. This will be carried out by the IOPC, entirely independently of the police.

“However, I would stress that these remain allegations at this time and this does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

“At the end of the investigation, we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”