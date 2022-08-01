Investigation into Lancashire Constabulary’s contact with Kiena Dawes prior to her death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating prior contact between Lancashire Constabulary officers and a woman who died on 22 July.

Kiena Dawes, 23, was sadly found dead on the train line near Garstang, having earlier been reported missing. Following a mandatory referral from the force, we have now begun an independent investigation.

We will be looking at the police response to the missing person report, as well as reports earlier this year that she had been the victim of assaults.

We will be speaking to witnesses and reviewing police records to understand the nature of the contact between officers and Miss Dawes, as well as any actions taken by police in response.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said: