Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into Lancashire Constabulary’s contact with Kiena Dawes prior to her death
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating prior contact between Lancashire Constabulary officers and a woman who died on 22 July.
Kiena Dawes, 23, was sadly found dead on the train line near Garstang, having earlier been reported missing. Following a mandatory referral from the force, we have now begun an independent investigation.
We will be looking at the police response to the missing person report, as well as reports earlier this year that she had been the victim of assaults.
We will be speaking to witnesses and reviewing police records to understand the nature of the contact between officers and Miss Dawes, as well as any actions taken by police in response.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“The death of Kiena Dawes is a tragedy that has had a devastating impact on her family and friends. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those affected.
“Our independent investigation will help establish the actions taken by police, both in response to reports of violence and to locate her once she was reported missing.
“We have spoken to Miss Dawes’ family to explain our role and will keep them updated on the progress of our investigation.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-lancashire-constabulary%E2%80%99s-contact-kiena-dawes-prior-her-death
