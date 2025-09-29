Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into man’s death at hospital following arrest by Kent Police
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in hospital, after he was arrested and became unconscious while in police custody in Kent.
Bryan Warrington who was aged 36 and from Gravesend, sadly died at Dareth Valley hospital on Friday 12 September shortly after being transported in a police van from the custody suite at North Kent Police Station. A post-mortem was completed on 23 September, and we are awaiting the results of further testing.
IOPC Director Emily Barry recently said:
“Our thoughts are with Mr Warrington’s family, friends and all those affected by his death. When someone dies in police custody, it is important that we carry out an independent investigation and examine all the circumstances surrounding their death.
“We have been in touch with Mr Warrington’s family and will ensure that they are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”
IOPC investigators have established that Kent Police officers were called to reports of a man running into traffic and also smashing a car window on Thames Way, Gravesend shortly after 1pm on 12 September. Officers arrived at the scene and Mr Warrington was arrested, handcuffed and then placed in leg restraints.
Mr Warrington was placed inside a police van and taken to the custody suite. His condition had deteriorated, and he was placed back in the van and transported to hospital, where he became unresponsive. Both police officers and hospital staff provided CPR, however Mr Warrington sadly died at around 2.35pm in hospital.
After being notified by the force on 12 September we sent investigators to the scene and police post incident procedures to begin gathering evidence. We have secured CCTV footage from the hospital and police body worn video footage and obtained initial accounts from the officers involved. All officers are currently being treated as witnesses.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-mans-death-hospital-following-arrest-kent-police
