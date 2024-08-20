Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into man’s death in hospital following arrest by Surrey Police
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in hospital, after he was arrested and became unconscious while in police custody in Surrey.
Following formal identification, we can confirm that Ben Campfield, aged 46, died in hospital on 29 July three days after he was found unresponsive in custody after an apparent medical episode. A post-mortem has taken place, and further tests are being carried out.
Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Surrey Police.
We have established that Mr Campfield was arrested by officers on 24 July in Epsom, Surrey and was taken to hospital to be seen by medical staff for reportedly self-inflicted injuries.
He was discharged the same day and taken into police custody at Salfords Custody Suite where, having been charged and remanded, he was awaiting an appearance in court on 26 July.
In the early hours of 26 July, custody staff found Mr Campfield unresponsive in his cell. CPR was given and an ambulance was requested. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Campfield’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have been in contact with the family to explain our role and advise them of the next steps.
“When someone has died after being taken into police custody, it is important that all the circumstances are independently and impartially examined.”
IOPC investigators have secured CCTV footage from the custody suite. We are also reviewing custody logs and will be obtaining statements from the relevant custody staff involved.
