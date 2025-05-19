Investigation into Merseyside Police shooting of man in Huyton continuing

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a man at an address in Huyton by Merseyside Police on Wednesday (14 May) is continuing.

IOPC investigators attended police post incident procedures on Wednesday evening to begin our enquiries and we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved.

We have also attended forensic examination of the scene and can confirm that what has now been identified as a CO2 powered air pistol was recovered from the address in Tobruk Rd where the man was shot.

We have also now established that one officer fired one shot during the incident that unfolded. We understand the man who was shot is being treated for abdominal injuries in hospital.

All officers who attended the incident are being treated as witnesses in our ongoing investigation as there is no indication that any of them may have committed a criminal offence or breached police professional standards of behaviour.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “This was a disturbing incident in broad daylight in a residential area and it is appropriate that we examine police actions in responding to the events. We send our sympathies to those who were injured and everyone affected by what happened. We will keep all relevant parties updated as our enquiries progress.”

Merseyside Police is conducting its own investigation into matters which preceded the man being shot, and we will ensure that our investigation does not hamper the force’s enquiries.