Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Investigation into Met's handling of Edward Cornes' death
We are investigating concern the Met Police’s handling of the death of 19-year-old Edward Cornes, who was found dead in a London hotel in October 2021.
Our investigation began in March following a complaint referral by the Met and we are examining its handling of the investigation into Edward’s death in line with a number of complaints made by Edward’s family.
A summary of the complaints alleged are that:
- the Met’s investigation was affected by homophobic assumptions and attitudes
- the Met failed to reinvestigate Edward’s death following significant new evidence and failed to disclose this evidence to the family, nor were they provided with clear and transparent information about the investigation
- officers lacked professional curiosity, failed to keep accurate records or properly secure evidence
- the Met concealed evidence by not providing full disclosure to the family at the end of the investigation
- the Met’s conduct during the inquest was a misuse of the inquest process, evidence presented by an officer at the inquest about Edward’s character was misleading and unsubstantiated, and the force failed to address further issues arising during the inquest.
IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Edward’s family and friends following his tragic death.
“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out into the concerns raised by Edward’s family about the Met’s handling of the investigation into his death.
“We have been in regular contact with Edward’s family regarding the details of their complaints and they will continue to be kept updated throughout our investigation.”
During our investigation, we will identify whether any individual serving with the force may have behaved in a manner that would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-mets-handling-edward-cornes-death
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