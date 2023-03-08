Investigation into police handling of missing person reports prior to vehicle and occupants found in St Mellons

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has decided to investigate police actions following missing person reports relating to five people who were subsequently found with a car off the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff early Monday.

Sadly, Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne died in the incident. Two others remain in a critical condition.

IOPC Director, David Ford, said:

“My thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and indeed to the many people who have been affected by this incident. After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police, we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments, and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday. We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces, and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures. Our investigation is at a very early stage.

“We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role and set out how our investigation will progress. We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation.”