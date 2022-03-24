National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Investigation into the government’s contracts with Randox Laboratories Ltd
Government had to move very fast at the start of the pandemic to increase testing capacity, but did not document key decisions adequately when awarding a contract to Randox Laboratories Ltd (Randox) for COVID-19 testing services, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
At the start of the pandemic, the government had to act quickly and in exceptional circumstances to scale up COVID-19 testing activity, given the lack of mass testing capacity in the UK at that time. As part of these efforts, the government contracted with private sector suppliers to provide the testing services and goods needed as part of the pandemic response. Ministers were involved in discussions with testing suppliers, including Randox, as part of their role to drive progress on building the unprecedented testing capacity required in the UK.
Between January 2020 and December 2021, the Department of Health & Social Care (the Department) and Public Health England awarded 22 contracts to Randox, or its strategic partner Qnostics Ltd, with a maximum value of £776.9 million. By value, almost all the contracts were for the provision of testing services.1 Sixty per cent (£463.5 million) of the total value of the contracts were awarded directly without any competition under emergency procurement rules. By 18 October 2021, the Department had paid Randox £407.4 million on its testing contracts.
The Department first awarded a £132.4 million contract to Randox for testing services on 30 March 2020.2 The Department told the NAO that a competitive tender was ruled out due to the need to move quickly, and that it could not award the contract from an existing framework as the value of the contract exceeded the framework limit.
The Department provided the NAO with no documentation on detailed contractual negotiations and consideration of potential conflicts of interest for its first testing contract with Randox. The Department also did not disclose Randox’s attendance at four ministerial meetings as it should have done in line with transparency requirements. Meeting minutes were kept for two of eight meetings on testing involving ministers and Randox that took place in 2020 and 2021. The gaps in the audit trail mean that the NAO is not able to provide positive assurance in the normal way, but it has not seen any evidence that the government’s contracts with Randox were awarded improperly.
In October 2020, the Department chose to award a variation of its original contract to Randox worth £328.3 million, rather than undertake a competitive procurement. Further contracts were awarded to Randox between April 2021 and March 2022. These were a mix of direct awards without competition, direct awards that were variations to existing contracts, and awards from framework agreements.3
Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO said: “The overriding need to create a high volume testing capacity rapidly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that standard public procurement approaches were not appropriate. Even taking these exceptional circumstances into account, the documentation of the decision-making process for such large contracts was inadequate.
“Our previous reports on COVID-19-related procurement and those of Nigel Boardman have recommended improvements to ensure an adequate audit trail is maintained even when the priority is speed of action. Government has already started to implement some of these improvements, and we will follow up progress.”
Full report: Investigation into the government’s contracts with Randox Laboratories Ltd
Notes for Editors
- Randox’s government contracts have been for the supply of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing services and goods. By value, almost all the contracts were for the provision of COVID-19 testing services, with less than 1% (£6.9 million) for the provision of testing-related goods.
- The contract was for 2,669,100 tests and covered a 12-week period due to end in June 2020. Randox was contracted to complete 300 tests per day at the contract’s start in March 2020, increasing capacity to 60,000 tests per day from mid-May 2020.
- Awards from framework agreements are where Randox had previously undergone a competitive process to be appointed onto the framework.
- Press notices and reports are available from the date of publication on the NAO website. Hard copies can be obtained by using the relevant links on our website.
About the NAO
The National Audit Office (NAO) scrutinises public spending for Parliament and is independent of government and the civil service. It helps Parliament hold government to account and it uses its insights to help people who manage and govern public bodies improve public services.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Gareth Davies, is an Officer of the House of Commons and leads the NAO. The NAO audits the financial accounts of departments and other public bodies. It also examines and reports on the value for money of how public money has been spent.
In 2020, the NAO’s work led to a positive financial impact through reduced costs, improved service delivery, or other benefits to citizens, of £926 million.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-release/investigation-into-the-governments-contracts-with-randox-laboratories-ltd/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Investigation into the British Steel pension scheme21/03/2022 14:15:00
Some people who transferred out of the British Steel Pension Scheme have suffered significant financial losses because they were provided with unsuitable advice, the regulated financial advice market failed to protect them, and they have not been compensated fully, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
The Ajax programme11/03/2022 15:10:00
Delivering the Ajax programme will be a significant challenge for the Ministry of Defence because of failures that have led to delays and unresolved safety issues, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
Regulating the financial sustainability of higher education providers in England10/03/2022 14:15:00
Universities’ finances proved more resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic than had been feared but challenges remain in the medium and long-term.
Planting Trees in England07/03/2022 11:15:00
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has worked fast and in difficult circumstances to launch new tree-planting schemes, but did not give enough consideration to whether its planting target is realistic, and looks set to fall short of what it set out to achieve in 2021-22.
Child Maintenance04/03/2022 14:15:00
Reforms to government’s child maintenance services have delivered improvements and reduced costs,but the number of families in the UK with successful child maintenance arrangements has not increased, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in England28/02/2022 14:15:00
The COVID-19 vaccination programme (the programme) met stretching and unprecedented targets, helping to save lives and reduce serious illness and hospitalisation, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
The Equipment Plan 2021 to 203122/02/2022 11:15:00
Despite improvements to the Ministry of Defence’s 2021-2031 Equipment Plan there is a risk to its affordability because of over-optimistic assumptions about future budgets, costs and the likely achievement of savings targets, according to the National Audit Office.
Investigation into the implementation of IR35 tax reforms11/02/2022 16:15:00
Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) learned key lessons from the initial roll-out of IR35 tax reforms in the public sector, but faces new and challenging risks in implementing the regime more widely, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
Supporting local economic growth02/02/2022 11:15:00
A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) has found that the government’s policies to stimulate local economic growth are not consistently based on evidence of what interventions are likely to be most effective, increasing the risk that billions of pounds awarded to local bodies will not deliver the intended benefits.