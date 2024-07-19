Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into use of force during arrest in Whitechapel, east London
We have begun an investigation into an incident where a man was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police in Whitechapel, east London last week.
Our investigation began following a voluntary referral from the Met after video of part of the incident, which took place on Friday 12 July, was shared widely on social media and shows officers using force on a man who was arrested. The incident occurred while protest activity was taking place, but the man’s arrest was for an alleged assault on an emergency worker and was not connected to the protest.
At this stage, we have established that at around 4.35pm, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) had an exchange with a man about a vehicle which was in a bus lane/designated Red Route on Whitechapel Road.
A short time later, the PCSO called for emergency assistance on their radio.
An officer quickly arrived on scene and the available footage appears to show the officer strike the man twice. Further officers arrived and the man was taken to the ground. He was arrested and taken into custody.
IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “We’re aware that video footage of part of this incident has been widely shared online and we understand that the use of force by officers on a man while protest activity was taking place has caused considerable concern in the community.
“It’s important that we carry out an independent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the level of force used by the officers.”
We are in the process of gathering and reviewing footage including mobile phone, CCTV and police body worn footage. We will be reviewing police logs, obtaining accounts from the officers and the man involved.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-use-force-during-arrest-whitechapel-east-london
