Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation into use of Taser at Greater Manchester petrol station leads to national changes to officer training
Police officers across England and Wales are to receive specific training on the implications of using a Taser in the presence of a child.
It follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into complaints made by a man who was repeatedly Tasered during his arrest by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers on a petrol station forecourt in Stretford while a five-year-old child was with him.
We are publishing the final report and statutory learning from the investigation into the incident on Chester Road in May 2020.
We made five recommendations, all of which were accepted, based on our findings. They are that:
- the College of Policing should amend national training for officers equipped with Taser to include considerations when a child is present
- GMP should review its Taser policy to provide clearer, publicly available guidance on when the devices may be used
- GMP should update local Taser training for officers to include considerations for situations where a child is present
- GMP should update its Taser policy to make clear when it might be appropriate to use the devices when a flammable substance is nearby
- GMP should take steps to ensure officers’ decision-making and policing response is not being unreasonably impacted by stereotypical assumptions about the strength and threat posed by individuals from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background.
Our investigation, which concluded in May 2021, looked at nine complaints made by the man regarding the actions of officers during and after the arrest. We examined the use of force by the officers and whether the man had been treated less favourably because he is Black.
During our investigation, we identified learning for the individual officers and the force. While the evidence did not indicate the man had been treated less favourably due to his race, we did find learning for the officers regarding frequent references to a person’s strength or size when justifying use of force as this can align to commonly held stereotypes and increase the likelihood of force being used against Black men.
We obtained statements from the officers involved and an eyewitness and examined footage from the officers’ body-worn video, CCTV and social media. We also consulted an expert in the use of Taser for their opinion on the tactics used.
The evidence did not suggest that an officer may have acted in a way that justified disciplinary proceedings or committed a criminal offence. When assessing the complaints, we found the service provided by GMP to be acceptable.
IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said: “The public are understandably concerned about how and when Tasers are used by the police. This was highlighted in this incident, which was deeply distressing to those involved and caused significant concern within the local community.
“The disproportionate use of Taser against Black people, which is seen nationally, means it is especially important for the police to be able to justify the use of Taser in cases like this.
“While the evidence in this investigation showed officers had acted in accordance with the relevant policies, guidance and procedures, we identified ways the force could improve the response to similar situations in future and welcome the progress made to address them.
“It is particularly pleasing that national training for officers equipped with Tasers will now include specific learning to assist in cases where a child is present.
“There is no doubt Tasers are a valuable tool for keeping both the public and police safe in dangerous circumstances but the public needs to be reassured it is being used appropriately. Our recommendations are aimed at ensuring officers are equipped to make the right decisions and that communities can better understand them.”
Copies of our final investigation report, a summary of the investigation and a summary of our conclusions and learning have been published on our website.
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-use-taser-greater-manchester-petrol-station-leads-national-changes-officer
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met accepts IOPC recommendations after Operation Hotton investigation uncovers bullying and harassment08/04/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has welcomed the Metropolitan Police Service’s (MPS) acceptance of 15 recommendations designed to tackle underlying cultural issues after Operation Hotton revealed bullying and discrimination within the ranks.
Former and serving West Mercia Police officers charged with sending grossly offensive messages07/04/2022 09:10:00
A former and a serving West Mercia Police officer are both to appear in court charged with sending grossly offensive messages, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Greater Manchester Police officer sentenced for misconduct in public office04/04/2022 12:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met officer facing charge of causing GBH following Haringey incident04/04/2022 09:05:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 April charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident in which a 25-year-old man suffered life changing injuries when he fell from height over a wall after he was Tasered.
Statement following misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden01/04/2022 15:05:00
Following the conclusion yesterday's misconduct hearing, IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “We are now working to finalise our overarching report following the conclusion of the misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden, our investigations into South Yorkshire Police’s response to non-recent allegations of child sexual abuse in the Rotherham area. The panel found the case against former Detective Sergeant David Walker not proven.
Former TVP officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office01/04/2022 10:05:00
A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer has admitted charges relating to pursuing a number of women for sex after meeting them during the course of his duties.
Former Wiltshire Police staff member sentenced for misconduct in public office01/04/2022 09:05:00
A former Wiltshire Police member of staff has been given a custodial sentence for misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC to investigate complaints against Met decision over Operation Midland witnesses31/03/2022 09:15:00
The IOPC is to investigate complaints about the Metropolitan Police Service's (MPS) decision not to investigate two complainants, known as Witness A and Witness B, who are alleged to have made false accusations about a number of individuals during Operation Midland.
Former Met detective barred from policing after gross misconduct proven28/03/2022 09:10:00
A disciplinary panel ruled that a former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) detective would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving, after hearing that he had formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his work.