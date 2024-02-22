Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into West Yorkshire Police contact with Ambreen Fatima Sheikh
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into contact West Yorkshire Police (WYP) had with a woman in the weeks before she suffered life-changing injuries in 2015.
Last week, five people were sentenced in connection with the injuries sustained by Ambreen Fatima Sheikh.
Following comments made by the judge during the hearing, we received a mandatory referral from WYP on Thursday (15 February). This was due to the fact two officers attended a property in Clara Street, Huddersfield, on 12 July 2015 following a report of concern for Ms Sheikh’s welfare.
On 1 August 2015, police were notified after she was admitted to Calderdale Royal Hospital with severe chemical burns and a significant brain injury.
Our independent investigation will look at the nature of the police contact with Ms Sheikh prior to 1 August 2015, as well as the actions and decision-making of those involved.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Sheikh and her loved ones, as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident.
“In light of the comments made during the recent court hearing, and the unimaginable suffering she has endured, it is only right that a thorough investigation takes place to understand the nature and extent of the police interaction with Ms Sheikh in July 2015.
“This will be carried out entirely independently of the police and consider whether there were any missed opportunities to safeguard her in the days and weeks before she was admitted to hospital.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-west-yorkshire-police-contact-ambreen-fatima-sheikh
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
