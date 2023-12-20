National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Investigation into whistleblowing in the civil service
Whistleblowing arrangements in government require further improvement with slow and inconsistent progress being made by departments and other civil service bodies, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report says.
The NAO’s report Investigation into whistleblowing in the civil service1 examines centrally held whistleblowing data in government over a three-year period.2 Within this period, an average of 313 concerns were raised by civil servants each year, with five3 departments representing 77% of concerns, and 40% of concerns relating to fraud.
Investigations by organisations found wrongdoing in 76 cases over the three-year period (12% of completed investigations). In 49 of the cases where wrongdoing was found, departments took disciplinary action or made changes to policy and procedures. But of the remaining 27 cases, in 20 of these cases organisations reported either that it was ‘not known’ what action was taken, the action was unspecified, or that no information was held. No action was taken in a further 7 cases.4
The government has taken several steps to improve the transparency of whistleblowing in the civil service, including requiring government bodies to report on the effectiveness of whistleblowing arrangements in their annual reports, and reporting data on concerns raised to Cabinet Office.
Despite government’s action, problems with the underlying approach to whistleblowing remain. For instance, the NAO found the government’s data has several quality limitations, such as no method for capturing outcomes for concerns that were ‘ongoing’ at the point of an annual data collection. The Government People Group in the Cabinet Office collects data on whistleblowing, but it could do more to analyse information and share learnings across government.
Organisations have put in place support for whistleblowers, but there is limited information available on their experiences and how they feel supported. Almost two-thirds of the 78 people who gave reasons for raising their concerns anonymously said they did so out of ‘fear of reprisal, recrimination or victimisation.’
The NAO has established four recommendations for government to improve its arrangements for whistleblowing. These recommendations include:
- collecting better information on whistleblowing and what happens whistleblowers after they report concerns
- using every concern raised as an opportunity to learn from whistleblowers, even if no wrongdoing is found
- determining the extent of whistle blower complaints of intimidation or victimisation by building an understanding of the number and patterns of complaints, when data is available, as well as co-ordinating departmental action
- doing more to help departments learn from each other about effective approaches to whistleblowing, for example the way senior leaders can oversee whistleblowing
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO yesterday said:
“Whistleblowing is a vital organisational protection. It provides a way for organisations to hear concerns about serious wrongdoing that may not otherwise be discovered, and a number of recent high-profile cases underline why it’s important that effective arrangements are in place.
"Significant challenges remain for government in learning from past cases, improving the experience of whistleblowers and empowering people to come forward with their concerns.”
Read the full report
Investigation into whistleblowing in the civil service
Notes for Editors
- We examine whistleblowing in the civil service, which includes government departments, executive agencies and other government organisations that primarily employ civil servants. Whistleblowing is where people working in or with the civil service report that wrongdoing has occurred, is occurring or is likely to occur at their organisation. This is variously known as ‘blowing the whistle’, ‘raising a concern’ or ‘speaking up’.
- We use data up to 2022 as concerns data collected by Cabinet Office for 2022-23 and Civil Service People Survey data for 2023 were not available while we were carrying out analysis for the report.
- The five departments are the Ministry of Defence, Department for Work and Pensions, HM Revenue & Customs, Home Office and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. This does not necessarily mean these organisations were facing the greatest risks, as it is difficult to draw conclusions from the number of concerns raised; a very low number may indicate a lack of confidence in whistleblowing arrangements or a low number of problems.
- One case of wrongdoing was recorded as unspecified “other” action.
- The methodological, practical and ethical challenges involved in identifying, contacting and seeking views from a representative group of civil service whistleblowers were prohibitive. Instead, we held three focus groups with people that have experience of engaging with civil service whistleblowers to gather insights on whistleblowers’ experience.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/investigation-into-whistleblowing-in-the-civil-service/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Investigation into the East West Rail project (Oxford – Cambridge)13/12/2023 12:10:00
Government needs to ensure its growth plans for Cambridge are aligned with its £6-7bn investment in a new regional railway (East West Rail, Oxford to Cambridge), so it can maximise the economic benefits of the line, a new report by the National Audit Office says (NAO).
Financial services regulation: Adapting to change08/12/2023 15:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is making significant changes in response to its new responsibilities and past regulatory failures, but it needs to manage the related risks if it’s to meet its commitments, including reducing and preventing financial crime, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Government resilience: extreme weather07/12/2023 10:05:00
The government is underprepared for extreme weather events, such as severe floods, which have the potential to cause significant disruption, a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO) says.
The Equipment Plan 2023 to 203305/12/2023 14:15:00
The Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Equipment Plan (the Plan) for the next decade is unaffordable and it is facing the largest budget deficit since the Plan was first published in 2012, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Civil service workforce: Recruitment, pay and performance management29/11/2023 16:10:00
Government has significant opportunities to improve the efficient management of its workforce, including recruitment, pay consistency and performance management, a new National Audit Office report has found.
The BBC’s implementation of Across the UK24/11/2023 12:15:00
The BBC has made progress transferring commissioning, production and journalism outside London, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Levelling up funding to local government17/11/2023 16:25:00
DLUHC has allocated £9.5 billion of funding for local government through three significant funds to support levelling up, but projects are behind where the Department expected them to be and it appears unlikely that local authorities will be able to complete projects by the original deadlines, a new National Audit Office report has found.
Resilience to flooding16/11/2023 09:20:00
The Environment Agency (EA) has cut its forecast for the number of additional properties that will be better protected from flooding by 40% since plans were first unveiled in 2020, according to a new report by the National Audit Office. EA estimates that inflation accounts for between a half and two-thirds of this reduction.
Reforming adult social care in England10/11/2023 16:25:00
Two years into its ten-year plan to overhaul adult social care, government has delayed its plans to cap lifetime care costs that a person pays and scaled back plans for reforming the system it set out in December 2021 and, despite progress in some areas, is behind schedule even on its revised plans.