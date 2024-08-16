Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation is underway into a fatal Surrey Police shooting in Woking
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Woking on Sunday 11 August.
A 29-year-old man was shot by a Surrey Police firearms officer and transported to hospital in a critical condition.
Sadly, the man died in hospital yesterday (15 August).
We have established, via police call logs, that shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, Surrey Police received a report of an altercation on the street, where a man was reported to be carrying a firearm on Nursery Road in Knaphill, Woking. The caller reported that the man then went inside an address.
Armed Surrey officers arrived shortly afterwards and approached the address, with cordons put in place. Police body worn footage shows officers calling for the occupant of the address to come to the door with nothing in their hands. The man opened the door and appeared to point a weapon in the officers’ direction.
One shot was fired by a firearms officer, which struck the man, shortly after 1.20am. A police baton round was also discharged.
Officers provided immediate first aid. An ambulance was requested, and the man was taken to hospital.
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life. We have met with the man’s family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them, and everyone affected by this incident.
“Fatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision making and the use of lethal force.
“Our investigation is in its early stages, and we will keep the man’s family, and the force updated as our investigation progresses.”
After being notified by the force shortly after 2am, we declared an independent investigation and sent investigators to attend the scene and the police post-incident procedures, where officers provided initial accounts.
A scene examination took place on Sunday and house-to-house enquiries were carried out. A non-police issue weapon was located at the scene and has been seized.
We have obtained police body worn footage and police logs, which we are reviewing. The Coroner has also been informed.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-underway-fatal-surrey-police-shooting-woking
