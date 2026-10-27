Investigation launched as dispute risks bringing disability charity to a halt

The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into ADAPT (North East) over serious concerns about how the charity is being managed.

ADAPT (North East) was set up to improve the quality of life of people with sensory, physical and learning disabilities and those experiencing mental health problems, as well as their families and carers. The charity provides services including community transport, social prescribing and wheelchair hire and is based in the North East of England.

In July 2026, the Commission began assessing financial and governance concerns raised about the charity. This included allegations of significant payments being made without full approval of the trustee board.

In September, the Commission opened a regulatory compliance case to examine concerns of possible misconduct and/or mismanagement further.

During its regulatory engagement, the Commission quickly became aware of an internal dispute at the charity impacting its ability to operate and its trustees’ ability to engage as a collective with the regulator’s enquiries.

The regulator is concerned about the potential impact the ongoing dispute, and any disruption it has caused, is likely to have on those who rely on its services and the charity’s staff. It is therefore escalating its engagement to a statutory inquiry to investigate the concerns further.

Scope of the inquiry

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees, past and present, have complied and are able to comply with their legal duties in respect to the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular:

whether the charity has a properly composed board of trustees who are willing and capable of managing it in accordance with its governing document

the trustees’ decision making including whether there has been any unauthorised personal benefit and potential conflicts of interest

the financial management of the charity including whether the charity has appropriate financial controls in place

the potential impact on the charity’s beneficiaries at the current time

The scope of the inquiry can be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes to Editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does. On 16 October 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there may be significant risk to charity property, the charity’s beneficiaries and to public trust and confidence in the sector. A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK. We also provide charities with guidance on what happens when the Commission opens an inquiry. The Commission is not a mediation service, so cannot resolve trustee disputes. We can only get involved in a dispute in limited circumstances. For example, instances where all other methods to resolve the dispute (such as mediation) have been tried and failed or when the charity, its beneficiaries and/or public trust are put at risk as a result of the dispute. Our guidance can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/disagreements-and-disputes-in-charities.

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