Investigation launched following Chester death in custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a woman who became unresponsive while in police custody in Chester.

We can confirm a 46-year-old woman died in hospital last Tuesday (4 August) after she became unwell in West Cheshire Custody Suite, Blacon, Chester, due to an apparent medical episode.

Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Cheshire Constabulary on Wednesday 5 August who notified us that the woman became unresponsive at approximately 10.40am the previous day.

Initial enquiries indicate that the force first received a call on Monday 3 August at 5.30pm from A&E staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital, who requested assistance for a woman who was there. Officers attended and assisted the woman into a taxi to go home after being discharged by hospital staff.

Cheshire Constabulary received a second call, just before 7pm on the same evening from neighbours of the woman who had reported a disturbance outside their homes. Officers attended and the woman was arrested and transported to custody.

She arrived at the custody suite just before 8pm but was returned to hospital after being seen by a health care practitioner. The woman later returned to custody in the early hours of Tuesday morning when she became unwell and paramedics were called. She sadly died later that evening in hospital.

IOPC investigators attended the custody suite to begin reviewing evidence by obtaining CCTV and body-worn video footage. We declared an independent investigation at 11.45am on Wednesday 5 August.

IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe said: “This was a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly died and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

"Cheshire Constabulary referred this matter to us, and as she was in the custody of police at the time she became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation. We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with the woman prior to and after she arrived at the custody suite.

"We have made contact with her family to explain our role and will update them as our enquiries progress.”