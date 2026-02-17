Investigation launched following death of woman in WMP custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has declared an independent investigation following the death of a woman at a West Midlands Police (WMP) custody block.

Staff at Bloxwich police station found the woman – who had been arrested at 6.30pm on Monday 2 Feb in Walsall – unresponsive in a cell at 2.15pm the next day (3 Feb).

Sadly the 44-year-old, from Selly Oak, was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been notified.

We announced an independent investigation at 4.20pm on 3 February.

Our investigators were sent to the custody facility to preserve and examine the scene, recover evidence, including CCTV and body worn video, and to oversee the police Post Incident Procedure (PIP) process for officers and staff involved.

IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell, yesterday said: