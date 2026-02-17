Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation launched following death of woman in WMP custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has declared an independent investigation following the death of a woman at a West Midlands Police (WMP) custody block.
Staff at Bloxwich police station found the woman – who had been arrested at 6.30pm on Monday 2 Feb in Walsall – unresponsive in a cell at 2.15pm the next day (3 Feb).
Sadly the 44-year-old, from Selly Oak, was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been notified.
We announced an independent investigation at 4.20pm on 3 February.
Our investigators were sent to the custody facility to preserve and examine the scene, recover evidence, including CCTV and body worn video, and to oversee the police Post Incident Procedure (PIP) process for officers and staff involved.
IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell, yesterday said:
“My condolences go to the woman’s family and friends. Our specialist family liaison team are working with them to offer any support they can and guide them through the next stages of our investigation.
“We will examine the circumstances around the woman’s arrest, her supervision while in custody, and the actions of officers and police staff who interacted with her following the arrest on Monday evening.
“As a member of the public has died while in the care of police, it’s important we conduct a thorough, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-launched-following-death-woman-wmp-custody
