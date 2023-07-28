Investigation launched into allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr.

This follows a referral we received from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall.

Our investigation will consider whether Mr Kerr may have breached police professional standards relating to serious criminal allegations currently under investigation by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI).

We are also investigating whether inaccurate information may have been provided as part of a previous vetting process.

We are working closely with PONI and will provide updates when we can.