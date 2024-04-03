Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation launched into Blackpool road traffic collision
We are carrying out an independent investigation into the involvement of Lancashire Police prior to a road traffic collision in Blackpool at around 9.40pm on Saturday 30 March.
We were notified by the force shortly after the collision at the junction of Park Road and Condor Grove. IOPC investigators have begun to gather information which has been collected from the scene, including street CCTV and police vehicle data.
We understand that a Peugeot police van was responding to an emergency call when it travelled through red traffic lights and was in collision with a Hyundai Tucson being driven by a member of the public.
Three people in the car were taken to hospital with injuries, with two of the passengers sustaining serious injuries and they have been detained in hospital.
We declared an independent investigation at 10.35am today (Sunday 31 March) and plan to meet with the family of the injured people as soon as possible to explain our role.
Our investigation is at an early stage.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-launched-blackpool-road-traffic-collision
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation into fatal police shooting in Carlisle concludes22/03/2024 10:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man in Carlisle has found that officers acted in accordance with their training.
IOPC responds to Home Office reviews and new Director General announcement21/03/2024 16:05:00
The Government has today announced a new Director General for the IOPC alongside the publication of the Cabinet Office commissioned independent review into our effectiveness. It has also announced the results of its review into the police accountability system.
IOPC makes 10 recommendations to improve child strip search practice20/03/2024 09:10:00
We have made a series of recommendations aimed at improving policing practice across England and Wales around strip searches of children, to ensure their safety and wellbeing are prioritised.
Sir Stephen House won't face disciplinary proceedings following investigation into conduct in meeting19/03/2024 12:25:00
Former Metropolitan Police Service (Met) Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House will not face any disciplinary proceedings following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his conduct during a meeting at New Scotland Yard in 2022, which found there was no indication he may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour.
Update on IOPC investigation into Bywater Place police shooting18/03/2024 12:25:00
Our investigation into the fatal police shooting of Bryce Hodgson in south-east London in January continues.
Investigation into death of man who fell ill while in custody of Merseyside Police18/03/2024 11:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a man’s death following his arrest by Merseyside Police.
Sussex officers charged following investigation into use of force on elderly man at care home15/03/2024 12:25:00
Two Sussex Police officers will appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the use of force on an elderly disabled man in a care home in June 2022.
Former Met officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office14/03/2024 09:10:00
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer who repeatedly made unlawful searches of personal information on policing systems has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Greater Manchester Police officer will not face criminal charges for actions following Manchester Arena bombing12/03/2024 09:10:00
A former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer who helped coordinate the police response to the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 will face no criminal charges as a result of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation relating to evidence they provided to subsequent reviews and debriefs, and during the Manchester Arena Inquiry.