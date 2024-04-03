Investigation launched into Blackpool road traffic collision

We are carrying out an independent investigation into the involvement of Lancashire Police prior to a road traffic collision in Blackpool at around 9.40pm on Saturday 30 March.

We were notified by the force shortly after the collision at the junction of Park Road and Condor Grove. IOPC investigators have begun to gather information which has been collected from the scene, including street CCTV and police vehicle data.

We understand that a Peugeot police van was responding to an emergency call when it travelled through red traffic lights and was in collision with a Hyundai Tucson being driven by a member of the public.

Three people in the car were taken to hospital with injuries, with two of the passengers sustaining serious injuries and they have been detained in hospital.

We declared an independent investigation at 10.35am today (Sunday 31 March) and plan to meet with the family of the injured people as soon as possible to explain our role.

Our investigation is at an early stage.