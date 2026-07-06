Environment Agency
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Investigation launched into Bradford waste dumping
The Environment Agency has launched an investigation into the illegal dumping of waste on land in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
Reports were received on Wednesday 1 July, 2026, about the illegal waste site on land at Midland Road.
Officers attended and estimated several thousand tonnes of mixed household and commercial waste had been dumped.
They are following up several lines of enquiry to track down those responsible, and working to trace the landowner to ensure the site is properly secured.
They’re also working with partners at Bradford Council, West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The Environment Agency is appealing for information from the public – anyone who saw anything or has information which may help the investigation is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.
Investigation launched
The Environment Agency is stepping up its action on waste crime as part of its new 10 Point Plan – including acting early to address illegal activity before it becomes established.
Ben Hocking, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:
We have launched an investigation to find those responsible for illegal waste dumping in central Bradford so they can be held to account.
We are assessing the site’s environmental impact and making enquiries to trace the landowner to ensure the site is secured.
Waste crime scars communities and under our 10 Point Plan we’re acting quickly to tackle illegal activity and shut down sites.
Under the 10 point plan, the Environment Agency is building on existing work and partnerships and the focused, sustained programme of action strengthens prevention, improves detection and delivers more consistent enforcement.
Things people can do to help:
- Check the public register of waste carriers before paying anyone to take waste away. If they are not on the register, they are operating illegally.
- Landowners should ensure they check any empty land and property regularly to make sure it is secure. They can be liable for illegal waste dumped on their land.
- Report suspected waste crime. Every report helps build the picture that enables earlier action. Report illegal dumping, suspicious waste movements or burning, unlicensed operators, or unusually cheap disposal offers to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the Environment Agency incident line on 0800 807060.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/investigation-launched-into-bradford-waste-dumping
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