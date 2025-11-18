Charity Commission
Investigation launched into Christian charity over serious governance concerns
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Matt 6.3 Charitable Trust.
The Matt 6.3 Charitable Trust was registered with the Commission in 1998 and has purposes of advancing and promoting the Christian faith.
In October 2024, the regulator became aware of serious concerns about governance failings and unauthorised payments at the charity.
The charity’s advisors told the trustees they must cease all unauthorised payments to connected parties and appoint an independent board of trustees. However, some payments continued to be made and the charity has so far not recruited any independent trustees.
The charity’s latest accounts were submitted 123 days late and qualified, as the auditor had concerns over the charity’s governance.
The regulator has now escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry. This will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect to the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular:
- management of conflicts of interest and private benefit
- whether the charity has appropriate policies and procedures in place
- the extent to which the trustees have complied with previously issued professional advice.
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
- On 24 September 2025 the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
