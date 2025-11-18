Investigation launched into Christian charity over serious governance concerns

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Matt 6.3 Charitable Trust.

The Matt 6.3 Charitable Trust was registered with the Commission in 1998 and has purposes of advancing and promoting the Christian faith.

In October 2024, the regulator became aware of serious concerns about governance failings and unauthorised payments at the charity.

The charity’s advisors told the trustees they must cease all unauthorised payments to connected parties and appoint an independent board of trustees. However, some payments continued to be made and the charity has so far not recruited any independent trustees.

The charity’s latest accounts were submitted 123 days late and qualified, as the auditor had concerns over the charity’s governance.

The regulator has now escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry. This will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect to the administration, governance and management of the charity, and in particular:

management of conflicts of interest and private benefit

whether the charity has appropriate policies and procedures in place

the extent to which the trustees have complied with previously issued professional advice.

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

