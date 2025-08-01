Charity Commission
|Printable version
Investigation opened into charity over potentially inflammatory sermon and social media
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Abdullah Quilliam Society.
The charity, based in Liverpool, was set up to restore Britain’s first ever mosque, founded by the Victorian convert to Islam, Abdullah Quilliam. It has registered purposes to promote Islam and to educate the public in the heritage of that faith.
The investigation is launched after the charity posted a video to its social media channels in June 2025, whose contents may not have furthered the charity’s objects could potentially be considered political, divisive and inflammatory.
The video suggested that named senior members of the Westminster Government were acting improperly and had received donations from the “Israeli lobby” and that the Commission was also being unduly influenced to ‘silence’ trustees. The video appeared to be drawn from a sermon delivered at the charity’s premises on 27 June 2025 and has since been removed from the charity’s social media platforms.
The Commission’s concerns are aggravated by previous engagement with the charity over the content of sermons and speeches at its premises, which culminated in an Official Warning issued against the charity on 12 June of this year. The warning stated that the trustees should take a number of steps, including to ensure all the charity’s activities are in furtherance of its purposes, and to create, implement and adhere to robust policies around the use of speakers and social media.
Scope of the Inquiry
The inquiry has been opened to evaluate the general administration, management, and governance of the charity by its trustees to determine whether there has been mismanagement and / or misconduct on the part of the trustees. It will establish facts, including the full circumstances around the sermon, determining whether its content was in furtherance of the charity’s objects, and in its best interests. The investigation will also seek to understand whether the charity has updated its policies following the Official Warning.
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
Use of powers
As part of its inquiry, the Commission has issued the charity with an Order under section 84A of the Charities Act, which among other things prohibits the charity from allowing sermons or events to be held at the charity’s premises that include content that does not further the charity’s purposes or are not in the charity’s best interests. Similarly, the Order prevents the charity from posting content on its website or social media channels that do not further the charity’s purposes or are not in the charity’s best interests.
Notes to editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does
- On 14 July 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 (‘the Act’) as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. An inquiry will investigate and establish the facts of the case so that the Commission can determine the extent of any misconduct and / or mismanagement; the extent of the risk to the charity, its work, property, beneficiaries, employees or volunteers; and decide what action is needed to resolve the concerns.
- s84A of the Charites Act 2011 give the Commission the power to direct a charity not to take or continue specific action if a statutory inquiry (s46) is open and the action would constitute misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/investigation-opened-into-charity-over-potentially-inflammatory-sermon-and-social-media
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Places of worship warned by regulator over “inflammatory and divisive” language30/07/2025 13:10:00
Two mosques have been issued with Official Warnings by the charity regulator over their involvement in inflammatory and divisive communications.
Regulator issues Official Warning to charity over video containing distressing content23/07/2025 13:05:00
UK Friends of the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers issued with an Official Warning over social media post.
Charities supporting three times as many people with essential aid, research finds, as sector faces increased financial pressure09/07/2025 11:20:00
The Charity Commission has published its annual public and trustee research, revealing a stark long-term rise in people seeking charitable support amid continued high levels of public trust in charities.
Regulator disqualifies Nottingham charity trustee over inflammatory sermon07/07/2025 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has concluded its compliance case into Nottingham Islam Information Point following significant regulatory intervention – including issuing an Official Warning and imposing a 3-year disqualification.
Former health charity Chair disqualified for benefitting from almost £350k of charity funds03/07/2025 10:05:00
The Charity Commission has concluded its inquiry into Island Health Trust.
Investigation opened into Christian charity’s financial controls16/06/2025 10:05:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Outreach Ministry.
Updated guide to raising concerns about a charity10/06/2025 09:20:00
The Charity Commission for England and Wales has today published refreshed guidance and an updated online form to help anyone who wants to raise a concern about a charity.
Regulator issues Official Warning to charity and disqualifies trustee over inflammatory social media activity04/06/2025 13:10:00
A charity set up to support Palestinian refugees, particularly in Lebanon, has been issued with an Official Warning after posting “divisive and inflammatory” political material on social media.