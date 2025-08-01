Investigation opened into charity over potentially inflammatory sermon and social media

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Abdullah Quilliam Society.

The charity, based in Liverpool, was set up to restore Britain’s first ever mosque, founded by the Victorian convert to Islam, Abdullah Quilliam. It has registered purposes to promote Islam and to educate the public in the heritage of that faith.

The investigation is launched after the charity posted a video to its social media channels in June 2025, whose contents may not have furthered the charity’s objects could potentially be considered political, divisive and inflammatory.

The video suggested that named senior members of the Westminster Government were acting improperly and had received donations from the “Israeli lobby” and that the Commission was also being unduly influenced to ‘silence’ trustees. The video appeared to be drawn from a sermon delivered at the charity’s premises on 27 June 2025 and has since been removed from the charity’s social media platforms.

The Commission’s concerns are aggravated by previous engagement with the charity over the content of sermons and speeches at its premises, which culminated in an Official Warning issued against the charity on 12 June of this year. The warning stated that the trustees should take a number of steps, including to ensure all the charity’s activities are in furtherance of its purposes, and to create, implement and adhere to robust policies around the use of speakers and social media.

Scope of the Inquiry

The inquiry has been opened to evaluate the general administration, management, and governance of the charity by its trustees to determine whether there has been mismanagement and / or misconduct on the part of the trustees. It will establish facts, including the full circumstances around the sermon, determining whether its content was in furtherance of the charity’s objects, and in its best interests. The investigation will also seek to understand whether the charity has updated its policies following the Official Warning.

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.

Use of powers

As part of its inquiry, the Commission has issued the charity with an Order under section 84A of the Charities Act, which among other things prohibits the charity from allowing sermons or events to be held at the charity’s premises that include content that does not further the charity’s purposes or are not in the charity’s best interests. Similarly, the Order prevents the charity from posting content on its website or social media channels that do not further the charity’s purposes or are not in the charity’s best interests.

