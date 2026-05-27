Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Investigation progresses into fatal Bedford police shooting
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is reviewing a significant amount of evidence as we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Bedford this month (12 May).
Following confirmation of formal identification, we can now confirm that the man who died was Angelo Russo, aged 41, from Bedford.
It is understood that Mr Russo had been suffering with mental health difficulties, including in the lead up to this incident, and his family has advised that he was known to the mental health crisis team.
A post-mortem was completed last week and a provisional cause of death has been given as a gun-shot wound to the chest.
As part of our investigation, we have obtained and are reviewing a significant amount of police footage. This includes drone footage, body worn video and vehicle footage. We have also identified and contacted neighbours who have footage that may also assist our investigation.
We have established from footage that shortly before Mr Russo was shot, he was seen waving what appeared to a pistol-type weapon through the window of the Aylesbury Road property.
At the time he was shot, Mr Russo had opened the window and was pointing the weapon in the direction of armed officers.
The weapon, described by a ballistics expert as an air pistol, is being subject to further testing.
We have taken further accounts last week from the officers at the scene who we have identified as key police witnesses. At this stage in our investigation, all officers are being treated as witnesses.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Russo’s family and with everyone impacted by this tragic incident.
“Given that this incident began the previous evening, there are significant amounts of evidence, including hours of footage, that our investigators are working hard to review as we piece together what occurred.
“It’s important that we now allow the investigation to run its course and our report and findings will be shared with the Coroner to assist with inquest proceedings.”
We are liaising with the Coroner’s office and an inquest will be opened in due course.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-progresses-fatal-bedford-police-shooting
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