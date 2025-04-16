Investigation under way after man dies in police custody in Romford

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man while in police custody in Romford, east London.

A 45-year-old man died at Romford custody suite on Wednesday 2 April after he was arrested by Met Police officers on Monday 31 March.

Formal identification has been confirmed but, in order to respect the family’s wishes, we will not be naming the man at this time.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Monday 7 April and we await the results of further testing. The Coroner has been informed and an inquest will be opened in due course.

We have established that the man was arrested at around 3.30pm on 31 March and was taken to the custody suite. He was charged and remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday 2 April.

At around 3.30am on 2 April, custody staff found the man unresponsive during a cell check. CPR was given by police staff, and an ambulance was requested. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the custody suite at around 4am.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have now met with his family to explain our role and have advised them of the next steps.



“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died in police custody. We will ensure that the man’s family and the force are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”

IOPC investigators have secured CCTV footage from the custody suite and body worn footage from the arresting officers, which we are reviewing. We are also reviewing custody logs and will be obtaining statements from the relevant custody staff involved.