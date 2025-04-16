Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation under way after man dies in police custody in Romford
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a man while in police custody in Romford, east London.
A 45-year-old man died at Romford custody suite on Wednesday 2 April after he was arrested by Met Police officers on Monday 31 March.
Formal identification has been confirmed but, in order to respect the family’s wishes, we will not be naming the man at this time.
A post-mortem examination was completed on Monday 7 April and we await the results of further testing. The Coroner has been informed and an inquest will be opened in due course.
We have established that the man was arrested at around 3.30pm on 31 March and was taken to the custody suite. He was charged and remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday 2 April.
At around 3.30am on 2 April, custody staff found the man unresponsive during a cell check. CPR was given by police staff, and an ambulance was requested. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the custody suite at around 4am.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have now met with his family to explain our role and have advised them of the next steps.
“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died in police custody. We will ensure that the man’s family and the force are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”
IOPC investigators have secured CCTV footage from the custody suite and body worn footage from the arresting officers, which we are reviewing. We are also reviewing custody logs and will be obtaining statements from the relevant custody staff involved.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-under-way-after-man-dies-police-custody-romford
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former West Midlands Police staff member charged with supplying cocaine16/04/2025 11:10:00
A former member of West Midlands Police staff will appear in court this week charged with supplying drugs following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Anti-Corruption Unit.
Investigation following death of man detained at Biddulph14/04/2025 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Staffordshire Police contact prior to the death of a man who was detained during an incident at Biddulph, Stoke-on-Trent.
Ex-Derbyshire police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving10/04/2025 12:25:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is to appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Inquest concludes following fatal police pursuit in Sale10/04/2025 11:25:00
A police officer involved in a pursuit of a vehicle in Sale, Greater Manchester, before it was involved in a fatal collision acted appropriately, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
British Transport Police officer charged with assault by beating09/04/2025 09:10:00
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer is due to appear in court this week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Merseyside Police officer due in court charged with misconduct in public office offences07/04/2025 09:10:00
A Merseyside Police officer is due to appear in court next week charged with three counts of misconduct in public office, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
IOPC investigation into fatal police shooting in Milton Keynes04/04/2025 14:10:00
We are appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a man, by Thames Valley Police (TVP), in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (1 April).
Third former South Yorkshire Police officer arrested in investigation into child sex abuse complaints02/04/2025 16:25:00
A third former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officer has been arrested this week as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into complaints from survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham relating to SYP officers.
Greater Manchester Police officer charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and possession of Class C drug28/03/2025 12:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with two offences, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.