Investigation under way after pedestrian dies in fatal collision involving Met officer

We are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Southwark on 7 January, where a pedestrian sadly died in a collision with a Met Police vehicle.

The pedestrian has been formally identified as David Clark, aged 35. Mr Clark was an Australian national who lived in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

A post-mortem has been carried out and we are awaiting a date for the inquest opening.

We have obtained and reviewed footage of the incident and have established that, shortly after 12.30am, two Met Police vehicles were travelling south on Borough High Street responding to an emergency call. Sirens were activated and both police vehicles had their emergency lights on.

As the driver of the first police vehicle passed through the junction at Great Suffolk Street and Trinity Street, they were involved in a collision on the road with Mr Clark, who appeared to be crossing the road.

The drivers of both police vehicles stopped at the scene and first aid was immediately provided to Mr Clark. Tragically he was declared deceased at the scene.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Our deepest sympathies are with Mr Clark’s family and friends both in the UK and in Australia, and everyone affected by his death.

“We have met with his family to advise them of our investigation and they will be provided with regular updates. They have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“Given a member of the public has died in an incident involving police, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the full circumstances.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and the officers involved are currently being treated as witnesses.”

After being notified by the force of the collision, we began an independent investigation the same morning. We have obtained and reviewed CCTV and police body worn video footage, along with accounts from the officers involved. We will be carrying out further CCTV enquiries this week near the scene.