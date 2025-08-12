Investigation under way after woman dies in police custody in Portsmouth

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a woman while in police custody in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

We can confirm that Claire Charlton, aged 37 from Portsmouth died in the custody suite at the Police Investigation Centre in Portsmouth on 10 July, after she was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary officers on 8 July in Watford.

A post-mortem examination was completed on 11 July and we await the results of further testing. The Coroner has been informed and an inquest has been opened and adjourned until June 2026, while we investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

We have established that Ms Charlton was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary officers shortly after 2pm on 8 July in Watford in relation to offences allegedly committed in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Ms Charlton was taken to the custody suite at Hatfield, Hertfordshire where she was detained. The same evening, she was transferred into the custody of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers and taken to a custody suite in Portsmouth, where she was charged and remanded in custody to appear in court on 10 July.

At around 2am on 10 July, custody staff found Ms Charlton unresponsive in her cell. CPR was given by custody staff and paramedics attended. Sadly, Ms Charlton was pronounced dead at the custody suite at around 2.50am.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:

“Our thoughts are with Ms Charlton’s family and friends, and all those affected by her death. “When someone dies in police custody, it’s important that a thorough and independent investigation is carried out to examine all the circumstances. We have met with Ms Charlton’s family to explain our role and will ensure that they are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”

Following a mandatory referral from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary we sent IOPC investigators to the custody suite to begin gathering evidence. We are investigating the police contact with Ms Charlton between 8 July and 10 July, including the checks made on her while in custody and the medical advice provided by health care professionals.

As part of our investigation, we have secured CCTV footage from the custody suite and are also reviewing custody logs. We are also obtaining statements from the relevant custody staff involved from both police forces.