Investigation under way following deaths of two teenagers in Ely

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into police contact with two teenagers prior to their deaths in Ely, Cardiff, is under way.

We received a mandatory referral from South Wales Police due to the fact a marked police van was captured on CCTV driving behind the boys shortly before the collision on 22 May.

We sent investigators to attend the police post-incident procedures and have obtained the initial accounts from key police witnesses.

While South Wales Police will be responsible for the collision investigation, our independent investigation will scrutinise the actions and decision-making of police involved in this incident.

IOPC Director for Wales David Ford recently said: