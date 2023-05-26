Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)

Investigation under way following deaths of two teenagers in Ely
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into police contact with two teenagers prior to their deaths in Ely, Cardiff, is under way.
We received a mandatory referral from South Wales Police due to the fact a marked police van was captured on CCTV driving behind the boys shortly before the collision on 22 May.
We sent investigators to attend the police post-incident procedures and have obtained the initial accounts from key police witnesses.
While South Wales Police will be responsible for the collision investigation, our independent investigation will scrutinise the actions and decision-making of police involved in this incident.
IOPC Director for Wales David Ford recently said:
“This was a tragic incident in which two boys lost their lives. We would like to once again express our sympathies to their families and friends, as well as all those affected by their deaths.
“We are not the police and our investigations are independent of the police. Our role is now to speak to members of the community and gather evidence, including CCTV and witness statements, to understand the circumstances leading up to the collision.
“This incident has had a profound impact on the local community and it is vitally important that the facts are established through a thorough and impartial investigation.
“Our investigative and community engagement work in the local area will continue for some time to come. Further updates will be provided as our investigation progresses.
“Upon conclusion of the investigation we will determine whether there is any indication that anyone serving with the police may have breached the standards of professional behaviour.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-under-way-following-deaths-two-teenagers-ely
