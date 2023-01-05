Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation under way following fatal Bradford collision
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision in Bradford Tuesday night (3 January).
We received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police following the incident on Baildon Road advising that a silver Vauxhall Vectra had failed to stop for officers, and a pursuit was subsequently authorised, shortly before the collision at around 11.50pm.
We have established there were six people travelling in the vehicle. An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four people, three men and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.
Another man, who we understand to have been in the vehicle, was later located and arrested by WYP. He received medical attention while in custody.
IOPC investigators attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures, where we obtained initial accounts from the officers and staff involved.
IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “I would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who died in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
“It is important that we understand the events leading up to the collision. Our independent investigation will be thorough and look at the actions and decision-making of police.
“As our work is at an early stage and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-under-way-following-fatal-bradford-collision
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Liverpool04/01/2023 11:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian in Liverpool on 24 December to come forward to assist with its investigation.
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Carlisle22/12/2022 14:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a fatal police shooting in Carlisle is progressing well.
West Mercia Police constable dismissed over inappropriate messages22/12/2022 12:10:00
A West Mercia Police officer was dismissed on 20th December after gross misconduct was found proven, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met Police officer given final written warning relating to strip search of woman21/12/2022 14:05:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer was given a final written warning yesterday (20 December) relating to the strip search of a woman in Lewisham, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Derbyshire Constabulary officer charged with misconduct in public office20/12/2022 09:10:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by Derbyshire Constabulary Counter Corruption Unit (CCU).
Investigation underway into man's death during contact with Essex Police19/12/2022 09:10:00
An investigation is underway by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the death of a man during contact with Essex Police last month.
Met Officer charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and GBH13/12/2022 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service officer is due in court to face charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Dismissal rulings for six over inappropriate WhatsApp messages sent by police officers12/12/2022 12:25:00
A gross misconduct panel recently (Friday 9 December) made dismissal rulings for six serving and former police officers who were members of a WhatsApp group which exchanged racist, sexist and other offensive messages.