Investigation under way following fatal Bradford collision

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision in Bradford Tuesday night (3 January).

We received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police following the incident on Baildon Road advising that a silver Vauxhall Vectra had failed to stop for officers, and a pursuit was subsequently authorised, shortly before the collision at around 11.50pm.

We have established there were six people travelling in the vehicle. An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four people, three men and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Another man, who we understand to have been in the vehicle, was later located and arrested by WYP. He received medical attention while in custody.

IOPC investigators attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures, where we obtained initial accounts from the officers and staff involved.

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “I would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who died in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

“It is important that we understand the events leading up to the collision. Our independent investigation will be thorough and look at the actions and decision-making of police.

“As our work is at an early stage and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”