Investigation under way following man’s death in Truro after contact with Devon & Cornwall Police

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation is under way after a man died following police contact in Truro, Cornwall.

Our independent investigation follows a mandatory referral from Devon and Cornwall Police after officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a care home in the early hours of Sunday 3 July.

We have so far established that the 35-year-old man, who lived at an address locally, entered the Tregolls Manor care home. Police were called by staff concerned about the man’s behaviour and officers arrived at approximately 2:30am.

Officers attempted to engage with the man and after a brief interaction he was handcuffed to the front. He soon became unwell, and officers removed the handcuffs and provided medical assistance before paramedics arrived at 2:49am. The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

After being notified by the force on the morning of the incident, IOPC investigators attended the scene to preserve evidence, and went to the police post-incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

Our investigation remains in its initial stages and will examine the full circumstances of the contact officers had with the man, including their use of force, the medical care they provided prior to the ambulance arriving, and whether officers acted in accordance with policy and procedures. We will also assess whether there is any evidence the man, who was Black, was treated any differently because of his race.

Investigators are analysing police officer body worn video, along with detailed officer accounts, and will be reviewing CCTV footage from the care home. The evidence we have gathered so far indicates that a Taser was drawn by an officer during the incident, but not discharged. Data from any Taser drawn will be analysed as part of the investigation for confirmation. All police officers involved are being treated as witnesses at present.

The Coroner has been informed. Formal identification of the man will take place. A post mortem conducted on Monday proved inconclusive and the results of further tests and a pathologist’s report are awaited.

IOPC Regional Director, David Ford yesterday said: